Lesya Nikityuk told how to be her fiance
The star of a New channel Lesya Nikityuk is one of the most enviable brides of the country. Not so long ago she broke up with her lover neighbor (young man really lives next door). Then head to the left to the – shooting “Hto against blondes?”, “Hto zverhu?”, as well as a new show, “Shalena star” and “Le bus”. There she was constantly surrounded by men: from the stellar participants in the projects, to the crew members.
Now all are probably wondering what should be Lessin the groom? Leading, incidentally, does not hide, how can a man win her heart, and that, in her opinion, is the most important in a future mate.
In this respect I’m totally a simple girl. For me, a sweeping gesture from men can be an unexpected bouquet of lilies of the valley in the glass this morning. Or replace winter tires on my car. It doesn’t have to be “Lexus” under the window, armfuls of roses tall with me and the inscription on the sky, “Les, I love you!” No, this can be, but it is important that person was to me and honest
said in an interview with “Good advice”.
As a leading New channel says that the most important things in relations are trust, attention, and, of course, humor!