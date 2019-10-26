Lesya Nikityuk tried on several popular insta-masks
Lesya Nikityuk recently celebrated a birthday. The celebration was cheerful and noisy. The birthday girl shone in a mini dress milk color, embroidered with sequins, and even managed to dance on the table and fly a huge hot air balloon. Among the star guests of Lady Le was Olya Polyakova daughter Masha – the girl gave leading a song as a present, and her mother, Superblondinka, he kissed her on the lips in full view of the audience. That Les likes to tease the audience, you know her fans, and provocative photos another proof.
In stories Instagram Lady Le showed a couple of photos where posing in their underwear. It is located in front of the camera in a black bra and hugged his quads friend Rafiq. It seems that the leader has chosen not to use makeup, but it looked fresh and rested.
The media personality also tried a couple of the popular Insta-masks and even managed to arrange a video chat with his girlfriend MARUV (Anna Kosun).