Lesya Nikityuk tried on the dress with extreme cut
Lesya Nikityuk continues to appear in new editions of the popular show “Who against blondes” to “New channel”. By the way, the presenter has repeatedly said that the most recent issues that are now be shown in the next 2020.
While it is possible to consider only images nikitiuk, which she gladly takes on the video and shows his thousands of fans in the network instagram. Lesya recently showed another stylish way. This time in a spicy evening gown pink slit on the legs.
Leading recorded a short video of his reflection in the mirror. On the presenter — a luxurious evening dress to the floor. Outfit pink richly decorated with sequins. Dress bares one shoulder and a high slit shows long and slender legs nikitiuk. Hair and makeup match the elegant exit. Her hair was done in neat large curls. Make-up done with the focus on the eyes and bright lips. So Les is ready to win your heart.