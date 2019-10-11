Lesya Nikityuk was published in “predatory” manner
Lesya Nikityuk recently returned from a romantic Paris, where I had a great time in the company of friends, visited the show of the Ukrainian designer Andre tan has accomplished a lot of spectacular shots on the streets of the city. When you return home, leading visited a merry party in honor of the 20th anniversary of the glossy magazine Cosmopolitan.
On his page on Instagram she shared the bright shots from the event, boasting his spectacular “predatory” manner. So, for the release of the media personality chose a black leather mini dress with asymmetric cut and unusual tights with animal print.
Added spectacular bow high heel shoes, clutch bag and bright makeup. A similar outfit emphasized long shapely legs nikitiuk and her chiseled figure.
“At Cosmopolitan Magazine svatku 20 years!!! Serdijn Tanna the all your command from #ladyLe,” commented Les.
In the comments of admiring followers left leading a lot of compliments.
