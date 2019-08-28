Lesya Nikityuk was struck by a figure like Kim Kardashian
Cheerful and positive TV presenter Les nikitiuk never loses his sense of humor — what many love about her. Celebrity decided to change my figure.
On his Instagram page Les published a striking photo-collage with the rest in one of the prestigious hotels of Turkey. In the picture she is depicted by the pool in Mirco bikini, straw hat and sunglasses.
With the help of photoshop, the leading is noticeably increased my buttocks, and “made” wasp waist. Hilarious nikitiuk asked the fans to suggest what figure she’s better.
“Vidpochinok finally!!! Z the yakoy fgure out to the beach? By the way I’m in a cool hotel, and come”, — asked the artist.
A followers immediately noticed the similarity of Lesi with the “new” figure with socialite Kim Kardashian and began actively to Express their opinion on change.
- Ahhaaaa. Les Kardashian
- Ass like Kim
- Gorgeous Les
- Oh, Lesyunya, Oh, krasunja. Own a super piece!!! Not Vanati, not dodati
- A sense of humor as always on top
- Z natural scho SLV!)))
- I like the first one) left) beautiful) the one to the right a bit too much )))) beauty in uniqueness! More photoshop failed in its creativity to defeat a God!
- Estimated Nesil! Sweno take your
- Bagna photoshop 🙂
- Bomb
- The second photo is so realistic, Kim Kardashian UKRAINIAN