Lesya Nikityuk was tired, buying a bottle of rum
Lesya Nikityuk decided to really surprise their thousands of fans! Ukrainian TV presenter drastically changing their fashion — namely, almost every day show “images of the day.”
And now, after a series of vivid images nikitiuk published a funny post out of the shop at the gas station.
In the shot we see, to put it mildly, tired Lesya. Note that at this point the presenter is actively removed in the new program “LeМаршрутка” which will be released in the fall on the New channel. The project team travels throughout Ukraine. And apparently, Les really tired.
Nikitiuk posing among shopping malls. In one hand she holds a bottle of alcohol. Most likely, rum. Another hot dog.
Wearing Les also “ustashe” — simple pants, sparkly top and a denim jacket. And shoulders — the neck pillow. Hair disheveled presenter.
“I was on a diet, not eating sweet and starchy foods! Went to the pool, did yoga, But is it??? I love this! …or not”, signed funny the nikitiuk.
Les fans were quick to comment on her new photo:
- “My whole life in one photo”
- “Les, thank you for your stunning sense of humor, it is easier to survive a worldly goods”
- “Life is pain)”
- “Rubric: “the Evening is a lonely and independent girl!””
- “The main thing — charisma”
- “Lesya, throw it away”