Lesya Nikityuk whole week is going to happily relax

Lesya Nikityuk after a busy working summer, I decided to rest and rejuvenate in the famous Turkish resort – Borome. This time the TV presenter has decided not to restrict itself to traditional beach photo in her swimsuit, and showed more – she has published zabawie photo changed shape in a bikini and substantial “rounded” hips. Fans immediately compared the star with Kim Kardahian and made a lot of complients her sense of humor. Now the media personality decided to treat them in the top and tiny denim shorts.

Леся Никитюк целую неделю намерена беззаботно отдыхать

Lady Le posed on a sun lounger on the beach. It is a bright orange strapless top, denim short shorts with trendy textile belt and sunglasses.

In the hands of Les holding a cocktail with tubes, and next to it is fashionable woven handbag. By the way, this accessory was noticed by many subscribers of a celebrity.

“Still can’t believe that next week nobody will tell me:
-Les go in the frame
-Be on point
-Suck in your stomach,” said star.

Fans were severely Lady Le that no prominent belly she is not in sight, but she holds a slender form and enviable long legs.

  • Figure gun
  • Bag klasnice! And Les — AGON!
  • Les I know,scho Garneau wyglada
  • Fotochki and her beauty!
  • Legs!
  • Les, the stomach not to get involved,relax and enjoy!
  • Handbag fire!
  • Lesyunya, T. Krasna!
  • Deluxe charming beautiful Girl! Les always positive!

