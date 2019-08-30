Lesya Nikityuk whole week is going to happily relax
Lesya Nikityuk after a busy working summer, I decided to rest and rejuvenate in the famous Turkish resort – Borome. This time the TV presenter has decided not to restrict itself to traditional beach photo in her swimsuit, and showed more – she has published zabawie photo changed shape in a bikini and substantial “rounded” hips. Fans immediately compared the star with Kim Kardahian and made a lot of complients her sense of humor. Now the media personality decided to treat them in the top and tiny denim shorts.
Lady Le posed on a sun lounger on the beach. It is a bright orange strapless top, denim short shorts with trendy textile belt and sunglasses.
In the hands of Les holding a cocktail with tubes, and next to it is fashionable woven handbag. By the way, this accessory was noticed by many subscribers of a celebrity.
“Still can’t believe that next week nobody will tell me:
-Les go in the frame
-Be on point
-Suck in your stomach,” said star.
Fans were severely Lady Le that no prominent belly she is not in sight, but she holds a slender form and enviable long legs.
- Figure gun
- Bag klasnice! And Les — AGON!
- Les I know,scho Garneau wyglada
- Fotochki and her beauty!
- Legs!
- Les, the stomach not to get involved,relax and enjoy!
- Handbag fire!
- Lesyunya, T. Krasna!
- Deluxe charming beautiful Girl! Les always positive!