Lesya Nikityuk will travel to Ukraine

| July 24, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Leading Ukrainian Lesya Nikityuk, who recently started the Instagram account for his dog, made a surprise announcement – very soon the fans can see it as leading in a new travel show. Note that since the program “heads and tails” three years have passed and now only the star first talked about the new project, according to the Chronicle.info with reference for Today.

No details Lesya Nikityuk not revealed by writing only on the page in Instagram, the new project has already begun. But the editorial Today.Lifestyle was succeeded to learn from reliable source that the new program will be called “Minibus”, and the Les is going to go all over the territory of Ukraine.

“Guys, Hello there! Very much a message from you, don’t fall if I’m still tired? Don’t fall down! Live creativity! And today we began filming another new project. Yes, I’m going to travel!” — said the presenter.

By the way, earlier 31-year-old Lesya Nikityuk pleased followers a photo in a bathing suit. Star has published a naked picture of Florence while relaxing before the wedding, Regina Todorenko and Vlad Topalov.

