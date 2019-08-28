Lesya Nikityuk without makeup admire the natural beauty
Lesya Nikityuk loves to spoil fans with dozens of photos and video in stories on his page in the network instagram. And it seems that soon many thousands army of fans only and will be able to follow the updates of Lesja. It turned out that Ukrainian TV presenter finally took a well-deserved rest. As a place of relaxation nikitiuk has chosen the popular resort city of Bodrum in Turkey which is washed by the Mediterranean sea. Les did not have time to check, as already showed fans a variety of videos with details of their “luxury rooms”.
In this case Les noted that on vacation she went with the whole family. On one of the published video we see a mother and TV presenter.
By the way, to remove their videos nikitiuk began in the airport. Of course, the Ukrainian TV presenter is already “traditionally” looked in the shop “duty free”, where they tested several flavors. Moreover, it is in the store nikitiuk decided to show off the freshness of your face. So, the host has made a photo on which poses with no makeup. In addition, even without a filter!
Well, then “fell” videos from guests. Nikitiuk showed his luxurious two-storey Villa with terrace, private pool and beautiful views.
Well, “Lesya Ivanovna broke into a VIP-class”)) Presenter #Lecanicillium flew with the family on holiday in #Bodrum, #Turkey! pic.twitter.com/dNXLwx3BWz
— MyGlamWish (@glam_wish) August 27, 2019
“Citizens living in the villas luxury smecheri, welcome the new neighbors. Lesya Ivanovna broke into the VIP class! And sho, can afford! So much hard work! Yes, lads, it looks like the vacation at the right hotel,” comments Lesya.
Moreover, Nikityuk also to rest time if a personal assistant — so-called Butler.