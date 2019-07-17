Let brad pitt biting elbows: Angelina Jolie struck fans flowered form (photo)

The house of Guerlain took angelina Jolie in Paris for the presentation of the advertising campaign for the new fragrance Guerlain Mon Eau de Parfum Intense. About it writes the local edition.

It is reported that Angelina Jolie and CEO of Guerlain Laurent boillot held a press-conference at the hotel Crillon in Paris and later, together with guests went to the Guerlain boutique on the Avenue des Champs-Elysees 68.

Guests of the presentation and the journalists noted that despite all the rumors of unwell Jolie looked great. Simple, but elegant dresses that the Hollywood star chose for the event, emphasized her figure.

At the press conference was also presented a new film Mon Guerlain, shot by Emmanuel Lubezki in the house of Angelina in Cambodia. Angelina Jolie spoke about her connection with the House of Guerlain, has shared his opinion about the problems faced by the modern woman, and told about the work of her Foundation, founded in 2003 in Cambodia. The Fund, named after the son of Angelina Maddox, helps local residents to access health, education and support in the field of preservation of the environment.

Also Laurent Boileau and Angelina Jolie announced the launch of a joint project in the field of sustainable development, which is aimed at preserving the biodiversity of bees in the region Samlot in the North-West of Cambodia.

During a visit in Paris angelina Jolie was accompanied by her godmother Jacqueline Bisset.

As previously reported “FACTS”, the daughter of brad pitt and Angelina Jolly Shiloh Jolie-pitt prepares for a final sex change.

