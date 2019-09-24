“Let him help Europe”: the trump explained why froze aid to Ukraine (video)
The President of the United States Donald trump explained why he was temporarily frozen U.S. military aid to Ukraine. Trump insists that is not the United States, and Europe have become the main source of assistance for Ukraine.
The question of the fate of American aid to the Ukrainian army was asked Trump during his visit to the event of the UN General Assembly. There trump needs to meet with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.
“The funds were fully disbursed. But I have a remark. I again put on pause and will continue to freeze (help), while Europe and other countries begin to invest in Ukraine. Because they do not. While only the United States (participate). We invest most of the money. And I ask why?” said trump told reporters.
“I insist that Europe needs to invest in Ukraine. Why only the United States help? Why do European countries do not invest in Ukraine?” said the President of the United States.
Meanwhile, as reported “Voice of America”, the U.S. media found that the decision to freeze military aid to Ukraine was taken by trump in just a few days before the phone conversation with Zelensky. Media do not exclude that the Congress may suspect trump, in the attempt to manipulate the question of us aid. You may find that hot topic was used by trump in order to achieve their own goals.
To remove the accumulated issues, September 24, U.S. Senator Robert Menendez demanded a full investigation: in what circumstances and for what reasons was the delayed payment for military assistance to Ukraine. Menendez does not exclude that such suspensions of payments, the White house might be trying to exert pressure on the Ukrainian authorities.
But political analyst Igar Tyszkiewicz in an interview with “FACTS” made a prediction about the results of the meeting, trump and Zelensky September 25.
