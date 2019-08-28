“Let me go”: Tyson asked Shakhtar to let him go to Roma (photo)
Midfielder “Shakhtar” Tyson asked the leadership of the Donetsk club to let him go to Roma.
“Let me go. Thank you God for everything. I think I have a unique opportunity,” wrote the Brazilian in his Instagram.
In turn, Shakhtar have expressed a willingness to let go of one of their leaders, if the “wolves” will pay 30 million euros.
We will remind that 31-year-old Brazilian moved to Shakhtar from Metalist Kharkiv in January 2013. Since then, he has held 242 meetings for the Donetsk club and scored 44 goals and 71 assist.
Let us add that the Roman club, currently headed by former Pitmen’s head coach Paulo Fonseca, who led the Tyson played for 3 years.