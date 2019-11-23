“Let there be empty rooms” in the state Duma called on the audience to commit villainy against Sofia Rotaru
The decision of the people’s artist of the USSR Sofia Rotaru to return to the Russian stage caused a flurry of hate of all enemies of Ukraine and its artists.
About it writes RIA Novosti.
The head of the social Committee of the Federation Council Valery Ryazansky said that the Ministry of culture of the aggressor country must have “tools of influence” on artists who criticize Russia, “but when you need to make money, go.”
“Of course, say that the art and culture out of politics, but in life not so,” he said. Ryazan cited the example of the Georgian actor and singer Vakhtang Kikabidze, who criticized the actions of the Russian authorities.
The Senator opposed the creation of the black list. “The best response to such statements would be empty seats in the room,” he said.
We will remind, Vakhtang Kikabidze refused to perform in Russia since the end of the war waged by this country against Georgia in South Ossetia in 2008. In June last year, he predicted the collapse of Russia and told that he would return to the country, where Vladimir Putin and Dmitry Medvedev, will leave politics.
Sofia Rotaru such statements were not, but in 2018, Rotaru refused to perform in Russia because of the lack of direct flights between Kiev and Moscow. To do this, the artist participated in more than 40 ceremonies of the Russian prize, and even refused to speak in 2014, when Russia annexed the Ukrainian Crimea and sent troops to the Donbass.
As previously reported “FACTS”, November 17, it was reported that the rotary will come to Moscow for shooting of the music award “song of the year” and will also perform at the festival “legends of retro FM”. In addition, the artist is considering proposals to speak at the new year corporate parties.
