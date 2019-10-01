Lethal dose popular products called experts
Experts called deadly doses of certain popular products. This list is intended for all people without exception.
In the first place of the rating was cherry, but rather, seeds that contain the life-threatening cyanide. Doctors call this substance is poison and they say that if you use it, you can die. The second position, oddly enough, turned out to be near the water. A lethal dose for a human is 6 liters. With this amount of liquid, the cells begin to swell, which causes headaches, seizures and even death. To use an insufficient amount of water is also harmful for the body. In this case, the cells begin to shrink and can cause hypernatremia.
Third place went to coffee. Experts say that the contained caffeine is a kind of narcotic substance. It provokes increased heartbeat and if you use it a lot, can cause serious problems. Deadly may be a dose of not less than 3 cups of beverage each hour. Doctors say that 70 cups of coffee can kill a person weighing 70 kilograms. Closes the list of the chocolate. This product contains the closest relative of caffeine — a chemical compound theobromine. If you eat 85 of tiles, then you will die.