‘Lethal infection’: from Walmart and Walgreens withdraw eye drops and ointments
It’s time to check the first aid kit from Walmart stores and withdraw Walgreens popular eye drops and ointments because of fears that their contents Nesterenko. The use of such means can lead to “life-threatening infections or death,” according to the opinion.
Some over-the-counter eye drops and ointments sold in Walmart and Walgreens and some prescription ointment sold in other stores, were recalled because of concerns that the products may be unsterile, writes USA Today.
The Company Altaire Pharmaceuticals Inc., located in new York, released a statement regarding the voluntary recall of products from Walgreens and Walmart and recall of prescription ointments Perrigo, according to the Department for control over products and medicines.
Review for 23 products under different names and brands and 150 suspicious batches of products.
The reviewers call “a precautionary measure”. The statement said that “the Altaire has not received reports of adverse effects or any nonconforming results, including tests for sterility, for the products”.
“The use of non-sterile product intended for sterilization, can lead to serious and potentially life-threatening infections or death”, — stated in the message.
That withdraw from Walmart
Altaire is Recalling 74 positions, which include 10 products Equate and some eye drops Support Harmony, the production of which was discontinued in January 2018.
Here product names and NDC numbers (the National register of medicines).
- Equate Restore Tears Lubricant Eye Drops Twin Pack: 49035-189-49.
- Equate Eye Allergy Relief Drops: 49035-887-13.
- Equate Stye Sterile Lubricant Ointment: 49035-875-50.
- Equate Comfort Gel Lubricant Eye Gel Twin Pack: 49035-197-49.
- Equate Restore PM night time Lubricant Eye Ointment: 49035-191-50.
- Equate Night & Day Restore Tears Lubricant Eye Pack: 49035-883-59.
- Equate Twin Pack Support Advanced: 49035-885-49.
- Equate Support Advanced Lubricating Eye Drops Dose Preservative Free: 49035-882-54.
- Equate Support Advanced Lubricant Gel Drops, Preservative Free Multi Dose: 49035-882-52.
- Support Equate Lubricant Eye Drops Moisture: 49035-145-10.
- Support Harmony Lubricant Eye Drops: 49035-145-10.
That withdraw from Walgreens
Altaire withdrew 5 different products that were produced for online pharmacies. Here’s the food with the NDC and batch number:
- Lubricant Eye Drops Moisturizing: 0363-0185-13; lot 19095.
- Moisturizing Lubricant Eye Drops Twin Pack: 0363-0185-49; lot 19095.
- Sodium Chloride Ophthalmic Ointment, 5% Hypertonicity Eye Ointment: 0363-7500-50; lot TCI.
- Sodium Chloride Ophthalmic Solution, 5% Hypertonicity Eye Drops: 0363-0193-13; lots and 19050 19105.
- Lubricant Eye Ointment PF Soothing: 0363-0191-50; lot TDB.
Product recall Perrigo
Altaire withdrew 59 parties of six prescription ointments and 11 parties sold without a prescription Puralube ophthalmic ointment, which was “manufactured and branded exclusively for Perrigo Company PLC”. The products were distributed by Perrigo company, said in a recall notice.
Here product names and NDC numbers:
- Neomycin and Polymixin B and Bacitracin Zinc Ophthalmic Ointment: 0574-4250-35.
- NEO-POLY DEX (Neomycin and Polymixin B and Dexamethasone) Ophthalmic Ointment: 0574-4160-35.
- NEO-POLYCIN HC (Neomycin and Polymixin B and Bacitracin Zinc and Hydrocortisone Acetate) Ophthalmic Ointment: 0574-4144-35.
- POLYCIN (Polymixin B and Bacitracin Zinc) Ophthalmic Ointment: 0574-4021-35.
- Bacitracin Ophthalmic Ointment: 0574-4022-35.
- Sulfacetamide Sodium Ophthalmic Ointment: 0574-4190-35.
- Puralube Ophthalmic Ointment: 0574-4025-35 and 0574-4025-20.
What to do?
All questions about this item, the company asks to send the number 1-800-258-2471 or email [email protected] Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 17:00 in new York.
If you have any problem related to taking or using products Altaire recommends that you consult a doctor.