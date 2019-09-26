Letter from the world: the girl received a reply to his message to a dead brother
In the USA the lady Reddit with nick Ruthless0903 told about how unexpectedly received a message from the number belonging to her dead brother. Writes about this “Tape.ru”.
It is reported that Ruthless0903 admitted that since the death of his brother in March of 2019, she continued to write often to him, because she liked to think that he can read.
In September, she sent him a message about how much misses him, and suddenly got the answer: “I’m sorry to hear that you’re someone I miss, but, unfortunately, this is the wrong number.”
She realized that her brother was given to another person and explained the situation. It turned out that the new owner is currently facing a similar situation, as his niece is dying. He told the girl that he understands her, and offered to write to him when she wants.
Ruthless0903 thanked the stranger, and he wrote that he was ready to listen to her thoughts and feelings about my brother. “Sometimes it helps to just remember the good times,” he said. The girl, in turn, invited him to share his feelings if he wants.
In the comments to the post the lady explained that her brother was a famous poker player named Michael Murray (Michael Murray). He has long suffered from depression and heroin addiction.
