Levchenko has won gold in the high jump at the European team championship
Yulia Levchenko
Vysotina Yulia Levchenko won the gold medal at the European team championship, which ended on the eve in the Polish Bydgoszcz.
In the final Ukrainian 4 centimeters did not reach my personal record with a score of 1.97 meters.
“Gold” native Bachmuth brought in the overall standings of the Ukrainian national team with 12 points.
Also a bronze medal on the last day of the competition was won by javelin thrower of a hammer Irina klimets. In addition, during the competition the silver medal was won by Marina Kilico in the pole vault (4.56) and Anna Ryzhikov in the women’s 400-meter hurdles (55.61), a bronze award was won by the Ukrainian men’s team in the 4×100 meters relay.
In the overall team standings Ukraine took the 7th place (225 points) that gave the opportunity to maintain residence in the European super League.
And won the competition host. The Polish squad won 345 points.
The second place took the team of Germany (to 317.5 points), which is only 1 point ahead of team France.
In total TH were presented to athletes from 12 countries.