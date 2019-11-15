Lewandowski became the owner of the handsome record of “Bavaria”
By results of voting of fans the forward “Bavaria” Robert Lewandowski became the best player of the Bavarian club in October. The pole scored 75.6 per cent of the vote, ahead of Serge Gnabry (9.8 per cent) and Manuel Neuer (6.1 percent), reported on the official website of the Bavarians.
Last month the player participated in six games, Bayern scored 7 goals.
Lewandowski has won a hat-trick, because he won this same award in August and September.
To Robert in the entire history of the Munich club no one won this award for 3 consecutive months.
Previously, Lewandowski broke the record 50 years ago the legendary clubmate Gerd Muller.