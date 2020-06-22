Lewandowski broke the record for a Forward in the Bundesliga
Robert Lewandowski
The rank of Bundesliga Champions Bayern Munich in the penultimate round of the championship won another victory – this time has been beaten “Freiburg” 3:1.
Scored a double Robert Lewandowski.
Thus, the 31-year-old pole has scored 33 goals in the Bundesliga, and he set a record for goals scored among players in the framework of a single draw in the Bundesliga.
Earlier record achievement belonged to ex-footballer Dortmund “Borussia” Pierre-Emerick forward to that in season 2016/17 marked the 31st an accurate shot.
We add that the absolute record for goals in a single season belongs to the legend of Bayern’s Gerd müller, who in the distant season 1971/72 40 times painted in the wrong gate.
The “Scorer of the nation” in that season all of his goals were scored from open play and gave away 17 assists.