Lewandowski repeated the record of the century Messi and Ronaldo
May 18, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Yes , Robert, it’s four dozen
On the eve of the match “Karlsruhe” – “Bavaria” the program has ended the weekend of the 26th round of the Bundesliga.
Bayern won a comfortable victory (2:0) and again at the 4 points pulled away from closest pursuer in the standings – Borussia Dortmund.
Note that the winning goal at the “an der Alten Forsterei” Robert Lewandowski, 40 minutes, who converted a penalty.
For poles it was the 40th goal scored during the season. This is the fifth consecutive season in which Robert scored 40 or more goals for the club, according to Squawka.
In addition to his kind of stability in the twenty-first century was only forward of “Barcelona” Lionel Messi and Juventus/real Madrid Cristiano Ronaldo.