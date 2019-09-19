Lewandowski set a record Champions League (video)
Robert Lewandowski
In the first round of the Champions League, Bayern Munich at the “Allianz Arena” in the presence of 70 thousand spectators beat Belgrade “Crvena Zvezda” with the score 3:0.
Despite the big score, the final victory of the Bavarians was produced only in the endgame of the match on the 80th minute doubled the advantage of the hosts Robert Lewandowski, and on 90+1, Thomas Mueller tripled.
At the same time Polish footballer of Bavaria scored set a record in the main competition. Robert was the only player who four seasons in a row scored in the opening games of the UEFA Champions League.
In addition, a goal against Milan Bojan became for 31-year-old Lewandowski 200-m for “the Bavarians” in all the tournaments. For this result, he took only 249 games.
A review of the match “Bavaria” – “Tsrvena the Star” – on the website of the official broadcaster of the League.