Lewandowski was the top scorer of the calendar year
December 26, 2019
Robert Lewandowski
Forward “Bavaria” and the national team of Poland Robert Lewandowski was the top scorer in 2019 year. For the calendar year Robert scored 58 goals in 54 games.
In second place was the leader of “Barcelona” and the Argentina national team Lionel Messi (50 goals in 58 matches).
Third place goes to striker “Paris Saint-Germain” and the French team Kilian Mbappe (44 goals in 49 matches).
Note that the attacker Juventus and the national team of Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo with 39 goals (25 – for club and 14 for the national team) became only the sixth. This is its lowest level in the last decade.
Him ahead of Englishman Raheem sterling (Manchester city) – 41, and Eran Zahavi (“Guangzhou Fuli”/Israel) – 40.