Lexus built SUV for adventurers

| July 20, 2019 | Techno | No Comments

Компания Lexus построила внедорожник для искателей приключений

A prototype of the GX Off-Road has a system for towing a trailer.

Company Lexus introduced the concept car of the GX Off-Road on the basis of the SUV frame. The novelty is devoted to the fan club model, whose members love to travel to remote places.

From the standard GX shoukar characterized by the presence of adjustable sport shock absorbers, power bumper, block, extra lighting, aluminum boxes for camping equipment and solar panels on the roof and a snorkel. Besides, the car “shod” in off-road tires on 18-inch wheels F Sport.

In the teaser released by the company, its work is demonstrated by caravans Patriot Campers.

