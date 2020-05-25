Lexus can reduce the life cycle of their cars
In an interview with Automotive News on Saturday, may 23, the new head of Toyota in the United States Ted Ogawa acknowledged that the American market is quite complex, for this reason, it is possible to reduce the life cycle of the Lexus.
Despite the fact that currently the company develops several products, including updated versions of the LS and IS models, and subcompact cross, luxury Marche is the bowl to attract customers with new machines.
“I’m not worried about the model range of Toyota, but the Lexus lineup gives me a thrill,” says Ogawa.
This year, as he emphasizes, the market will be the convertible LC, but the scale of the brand is not enough. “The German competitors a lot more models, while their life cycle is significantly shorter, pricing is more aggressive, and gamma motor is much wider,” said Ogawa.
Customers still hope for the quality of the Lexus, he said, but dealers require new models. “It’s hard and now I can’t exactly tell us what to do in this situation”, – said the head of Toyota in America.