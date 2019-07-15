Lexus has announced an unusual electric car
It will be a small hatchback.
This fall, Lexus will present at the motor show in Tokyo the concept of the electric car, passes avtodream.org.
It is a small hatchback with a sloping roof and set on the center driver’s seat — as the McLaren Speedtail.
It is assumed that the interior of the extravagant model will be triple.
Currently Lexus has no serial electric vehicles, although the company recognizes that it needs them and on the European and Chinese markets. Literally this spring, the President of Isehara Sava told reporters that the development of the vehicle without the internal combustion engine is conducted, but not yet solved — what body type she’ll get.
Note that the hybrid Lexus sells already a decade and a half: now a global commodity line he has 11 benzoelektrosila items.
According to the recently updated strategy of the Japanese manufacturer, by 2025, every “Lexus” and each of “Toyota” is sure to be an electrified version.