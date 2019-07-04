Lexus introduced an exclusive version of the sedan Lexus LS
The Japanese company presented a limited edition version of the flagship sedan.
Recently, Lexus introduced the world to the public limited models LX LC Inspiration and Inspiration, but now shows yet another exclusive car. The first was shown sedan LS 500 Inspiration with unique color combination of the exterior and interior. Will be produced only 300 copies.
A distinctive feature of a novelty — a special body color of Deep Garnet, which debuted on the LS 500. As commented by the representatives of the brand, the hue is a deep metallic shade of red, shimmering in the sun and having a deep and brilliant tone in the shadows.
Additionally, the model has 20-inch wheels with a Black Vapor Chrome. Discs also shimmer in the sun. In addition special processing features in the interior: the white leather used in the seat trim , center console and door panels, as well as present Kiriko glass inserts on the door panels, led backlight and the words “Lexus” in each door.
In motion, the sedan is 3.5-liter V6 twin-turbo with a return of 416 horsepower and 599 Nm of torque. From zero to hundreds of novelty accelerates in 4.6 seconds. Sales model will start this fall.