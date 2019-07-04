Lexus introduced an exclusive version of the sedan Lexus LS

| July 4, 2019 | Techno | No Comments

Lexus представил эксклюзивную версию седана Lexus LS

The Japanese company presented a limited edition version of the flagship sedan.

Recently, Lexus introduced the world to the public limited models LX LC Inspiration and Inspiration, but now shows yet another exclusive car. The first was shown sedan LS 500 Inspiration with unique color combination of the exterior and interior. Will be produced only 300 copies.

A distinctive feature of a novelty — a special body color of Deep Garnet, which debuted on the LS 500. As commented by the representatives of the brand, the hue is a deep metallic shade of red, shimmering in the sun and having a deep and brilliant tone in the shadows.

Additionally, the model has 20-inch wheels with a Black Vapor Chrome. Discs also shimmer in the sun. In addition special processing features in the interior: the white leather used in the seat trim , center console and door panels, as well as present Kiriko glass inserts on the door panels, led backlight and the words “Lexus” in each door.

In motion, the sedan is 3.5-liter V6 twin-turbo with a return of 416 horsepower and 599 Nm of torque. From zero to hundreds of novelty accelerates in 4.6 seconds. Sales model will start this fall.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.