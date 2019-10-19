Lexus is preparing a powerful LX600
Lexus filed in the patent and trademark office application for trademark registration LX600. In the Annex it is specified that the flagship SUV could get a new engine.
Now in USA for sale Lexus LX 570, which under the hood is a 5.7-liter “aspirated” V8 with a power of 383 HP and 546 Nm of peak torque. In other markets this unit develops 367 HP and 530 Nm of torque. In addition, there is a modification of the LX 450d with 4.5-liter turbodiesel capacity of 268 forces and 650 Nm of maximum torque.
If you follow the logic, according to which version have indexes, the Lexus LX 600 will be equipped with 6.0-liter “eight”. But the engine range of the Lexus is now not such a power unit and release it specifically for a single model would be unwise. On the other hand, we can assume that the Lexus is new engine Toyota. For example, the new 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 are equipped with sedans Lexus LS500.
Apparently, a new version should refresh the current Lexus LX, which has existed on the market since 2008, almost unchanged. On the other hand, it is possible that the new index will go to the next-generation car, which is expected to premiere in 2020.