Lexus LC 500: green inspiration
Lexus has introduced a new limited edition coupe LC 500 called Inspiration (“Inspiration”). The main distinguishing feature of the car – an exclusive pearlescent green tint of the body.
Last year, the Lexus designers have presented a very yellow coupe LC 500. Version Yellow Edition revealed in October at the motor show in Paris. And in September at the motor show in Frankfurt the company will bring a coupe LC 500 2020 model year version Inspiration. Especially for him developed a special pearl green body color Pearl Green Nori, a new interior design and two-tone 21-inch alloy wheels.
The LC 500 interior Inspiration is designed in black and brown colours. Black leather with brown stitching trimmed steering wheel, doors, center console and dashboard, and brown aniline leather adorns the seat in 10 directions. More dark brown faux suede covers the door panels.