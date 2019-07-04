Lexus LS 500 got a limited version of Inspiration Series
Earlier, the us branch of the company has already released in “inspirational series” SUV LX 570 and LC Series coupe 500.
Now it is time for chetyrehdverki, a body which is painted a unique color: Deep Garnet, and 20-inch wheels — Black Vapor Chrome.
But Inspiration LS Series looks beautiful not only outside, inside also has what to look.
White color always looks rich, especially if it’s a white leather as the upholstery of the seats, doors and center console.
The result is a striking contrast with the black rest of the interior.
Also in this version the base are pads of Japanese crystal glass Kiriko and the darkened mesh speaker Mark Levinson.
Specifically for the American market the car is equipped with a 3.5-liter turbosystems. The power of this unit is 422 HP and 600 Nm. CAT — desjatikratno “automatic”. Available in a choice of rear and all-wheel drive.
The limited cost of new product will be announced closer to the start of sales, and they are scheduled for this fall.