Lexus LX got the sports package
September 6, 2019 | Avto | No Comments|
The Japanese SUV was updated to the 2020 model year.
Company Lexus unveiled for the American market SUV LX 2020 model year. During the upgrade, the car has a Sport Package.
Any technical changes the new package has brought. It only will change the design of the grille, the rear diffuser and other elements.
In salon there will be seats of semi-aniline leather and a different steering wheel with inlays of natural wood.