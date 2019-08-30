Lexus plans to release a successor to the LFA
The Japanese company is thinking about creating a new sports car.
Two in 2018 and three in 2019 — that’s how many Lexus LFA sold in North America. Production of the V10 supercar ended in late 2012 after 500 units, and still luxury brand, Toyota still sells a “brand new” samples. While there are no immediate plans for a direct replacement, at least now we know what a Lexus is open to ideas to present a different flagship performance model.
In an interview with Autocar focused on the new concept electric hatchback in Frankfurt, Vice-President koji Sato asked about the prospect of another car in the same spirit, that of the LFA. His answer leaves the door slightly open for the new supercar, but don’t expect this in the near future: “I love it, but we need your help. We need a strong queries about the new LFA from the media. It can help us to continue “.
For good reason, the company is concerned about the possible lack of demand for the new model LFA, given that people are not in a hurry with the local Lexus dealers to place order on twin rear-wheel drive coupe. When it first went on sale in the United States in 2010, the LFA was impressive MSRP in the amount of $ 375,000. The fact that since the car’s launch almost a decade has passed, and Lexus continues to sell the LFA, suggests that, despite rave reviews, it just was not a commercial success. So Lexus is concerned that it may be repeated with his successor.
Before you get too excited, what you see in the images above, it’s not partially disguised prototype of the LFA next-generation with a markedly broader wings, and are actually the test bed for racing tires, based on the information we received in October 2018.