Lexus will introduce the first electric car at the auto show in Guangzhou
At the October motor show in Tokyo, the luxury brand of Toyota said it will launch the first hybrid car with plug-in module and special battery platform for electric vehicles “in the beginning of the next decade”. He also plans to introduce electrified version of each model by 2025.
“The new car has been specifically developed for the Chinese and European markets to satisfy the growing demand of local consumers for a pure electric vehicle,” said the Chinese office Lexus.
This year, Lexus has maintained double-digit sales growth in China. For the first ten months, local deliveries rose by 22 percent to 914 units 160. With annual sales of 160 468 cars Lexus has become the fifth largest global brand of luxury cars in China last year, after Audi, Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Cadillac.