Liam Hemsworth hard going through a breakup with Miley Cyrus
August 13, 2019 | Entertainment
Actor Liam Hemsworth, who the singer Miley Cyrus threw a woman is very hard going through a breakup with a beloved, according to the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.
And while Miley is on a yacht in Italy enjoying a vacation with his probable girlfriend, kaitlyn Carter, Hemsworth was temporarily moved to the mansion of his brother Chris in the Australian city of Byron Bay. Recently the paparazzi caught Chris and Liam Hemsworth while walking.
The journalist immediately asked Liam to comment on the breakup with Miley, to which he replied:
“You just don’t know what it is. I don’t want to talk about it, buddy,” said Hemsworth the younger.
Liam looked crushed and his eyes were hidden behind sunglasses.
