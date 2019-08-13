Liam Hemsworth hard going through a breakup with Miley Cyrus

| August 13, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

Actor Liam Hemsworth, who the singer Miley Cyrus threw a woman is very hard going through a breakup with a beloved, according to the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.

Лиам Хемсворт тяжело переживает разрыв с Майли Сайрус

And while Miley is on a yacht in Italy enjoying a vacation with his probable girlfriend, kaitlyn Carter, Hemsworth was temporarily moved to the mansion of his brother Chris in the Australian city of Byron Bay. Recently the paparazzi caught Chris and Liam Hemsworth while walking.

The journalist immediately asked Liam to comment on the breakup with Miley, to which he replied:

“You just don’t know what it is. I don’t want to talk about it, buddy,” said Hemsworth the younger.

Liam looked crushed and his eyes were hidden behind sunglasses.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.