Liam Hemsworth has filed for divorce and hired a lawyer for $850 per hour
Hollywood actor Australian-born Liam Hemsworth didn’t have to pull the rubber and eleven days after the announcement of the breakup with Miley Cyrus filed divorce papers.
Last week the news that Liam and Miley broke up excited fans around the world. Really, a couple that celebrated a decade of a relationship and recently married, could just break the relationship? Apparently, Yes!
And if the breakup initially seemed a peaceful, representative Cyrus reported that the reason for the breakup of celebrity has become a career and self-development, which they want to pay more attention, then over time began to appear more and more scandalous news. For example, insiders of a circle Miley Cyrus started to say that Liam liked to drink and was using certain drugs that was inappropriate for Miley, who was previously treated for addiction. Insiders the other hand accused Cyrus of infidelity. Did add fuel to the fire and holiday pictures of the singer in Italy on lake Como, where she went after leaving. There she rested in the company’s 30-year-old blogers Caitlin Carter, with which they are connected by old friendship. But in the leaked pictures where girls don’t just sunbathe on the boat, but the kiss!
“Finished off” the fans and a photo taken recently tattoo artist Miley Cyrus Doctor Woo . As you can see, the singer has tattooed on arm new tattoo with the emblem of the Visconti house and the symbol of Milan. Master shared the work on his page on Instagram and wrote: “Cool old sculpture @mileycyrus found in Italy”.
Of course, subscribers also suspected that Miley tattoo done in memory of sweet days with a new lover, Caitlin, who, by the way, also recently went through a breakup.
As you can see, the reasons to file for divorce a lot. And according to “TMZ”, the first step to the final ending of the era of Cyrus the Hemsworth did Liam.
Liam Hemsworth sued the Los Angeles law documents for divorce, cause of divorce stated “irreconcilable differences” with his wife. According to sources close to his entourage, the actor does not intend to delay the process, and wants to move on.
To simplify the process of divorce is the fact that when marrying a couple made a marriage contract that stated that their personal income will remain with each of them. Because Liam and Miley are no children, and property of each other, they do not apply, then the divorce process should be quick and “noisy”.
Note that Liam Hemsworth is already hired and attorney. He became a specialist in the Hollywood divorce of Laura Vasser. The lady has a reputation as a tough professional and quickly cope with court cases. Previously, she represented the interests of the Kim Kardashian divorce with Kris Humphries. In addition to her clients, Laura Wasser was Angelina Jolie, johnny Depp and Britney Spears. According to “Bloomberg”, the cost of services Vasser is $850 per hour with a Deposit of $25 thousand.
Interestingly, the date of breakup Liam and Miley in the documents, filed by Laura Wasser, the court stated. It says only that the “TBD — to be determined”. Good PR move, and now fans will speculate and build theories, when in fact the couple stopped loving each other.
We will remind, in December 2018 Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus secretly married. Pair without a magnificent celebration and a large number of guests. For the wedding ceremony, Miley chose a dress by Vivienne Westwood and a natural makeup. And shortly before the wedding Liam and Miley are completely burned down house in Malibu. After the incident, the lovers even donated 500 thousand dollars to Fund Malibu, which helps victims of the fires.
Though legalized relationship, Miley and Liam only in 2018, the first time they started Dating in 2009 after starring in the movie “the Last song”. This was followed by a series of separation and the resumption of relations.