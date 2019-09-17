Liam Hemsworth learned about them from Miley Cyrus breakup from the Internet
Breakup Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus became one of the most discussed news Aug. The probability that the subject will get exhausted fast, small: to this day the details of their breakup, Miley’s escapades and infidelity, her new novel (with a girl) and so are actively discussed in the media.
Today Page Six, citing his insider close to the pair reported about his breakup with Miley Liam learned… from the Internet. August 10, the representative of the singer issued an official statement which said that “the couple agreed to separate and focus on your career”. However, about any agreements at the time of the question, the developments discouraged spouse Cyrus watched along with the world.
Liam was in Australia and were mildly stunned
— sources inform Page Six.
A few days Hemsworth has not publicly commented on the break, and August 13, wrote a short note: “We Miley recently broke up, and I wish her only health and happiness in the future.” Sources claim that, although the announcement was Miley and then to Liam’s surprise, in a couple spoiled a few months before. They took wedding rings, were separated. However, according to insiders Page Six, Liam did not lose hope to save the marriage.
Recall that Hemsworth has filed for divorce in Los Angeles on August 21