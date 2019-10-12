Liam Hemsworth was spotted on the streets of new York on a date with a young actress
The actor quickly found a replacement for ex-wife.
Recently it became known that Liam Hemsworth has filed for divorce from his wife Miley Cyrus. Actor singer accused of infidelity, and she him in alcoholism. After that Miley has twice changed their sweethearts, but Liam only been seen in the company of the young actress.
Recently Liam was spotted on the streets of new York on a date with a new girlfriend — 22-year-old aspiring actress and model Maddison brown. Couple walking, holding hands, and then went to eat at the cafe.
It is known that Maddison is originally from Australia. She is now starring in the TV series “Dynasty”.
Neither Liam nor his representative has not commented on the information about the affair with the young actress.