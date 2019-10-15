Liam Hemsworth: why he is divorcing Miley Cyrus if you still loves her?
Public split Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus caused a number of emotions on both sides, but hopes for a reconciliation and I a pair of they never.
A little over a week after announcing their separation 29-year-old Liam Hemsworth has filed for divorce from Miley Cyrus on August 21, citing “irreconcilable differences”. Soon after their public split 26-year-old singer, the singer of the song “Wrecking Ball” first started Dating 31-year-old Kathleen Carter, before you go to Australian pop singer from gold Costa, 22-year-old Cody Simpson. Liam just recently noticed with the Australian model and actress 22-year-old Maddison brown, which he seems to enjoy in a romantic whirlwind. But, according to a source close to the star that a formal rupture of relations between the leading roles in the movie “the Hunger games” Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus, which lasted for 10 years “extremely complex”.
“Liam still loves Miley, and this gap for him was extremely difficult. He took it very, very hard, some would argue that it is stronger than it,” explained the insider. “Miley is already not the one he originally loved, and she can’t change, but he just knew that he could not be with her like this. He can’t believe what he sees on the Internet about it after the collapse of their Union.”
Liam fled to Australia after the break to be with family, including his brother Chris Hemsworth. He currently is in Canada filming her new series of Thriller-a Thriller is in the works on Quibi. “It’s just not his style, so he quietly left the country,” added buddy. “He felt that the woman he met, and the woman he divorced, was two different people at the end. There are no chances of reconciliation.
Miley immediately after breaking up with Liam began to notice with others. She was photographed at a party with caitlyn, which also went through a breakup with Brody Jenner on August 2. Miley and Caitlin were inseparable the last few weeks before break up, and Miley is now enjoying a romance with Cody Simpson, who cared for the singer at the time, she was hospitalized with tonsillitis on 7 October.
Miley fills your social network’s photos and videos together with the soloist of “La Da Dee”. The couple gain strength and spend a weekend lounging in bed and lying in bed, pleasing their subscribers. In the video from Instagram, posted on the account Cody October 13, Miley wears bra Calvin Klein , clinging to his cavalier, removing the clip without a shirt. They clung to each other before Miley stuck out her tongue to touch her tongue, Cody!