Liam Payne first came out with 19-year-old sweetheart
After breaking up with Cheryl Cole Liam Payne has long kept his private life secret.
Last summer, a beautiful love story of Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole came to an end: after 1.5 years after the birth of her son beara musicians announced the breakup and since then did not comment on his personal life. The first to introduce its new darling of the public decided Liam, appearing on the presentation of the collection x ESCADA RITA ORA at fashion Week in the company of 19-year-old model Maya Henry.
For the first time the paparazzi spotted the couple a few days ago, but then the Maya has published a romantic picture with Liam in Instagram. Unlike Cheryl, who was older than Liam for 10 years, the new companion of the ex-soloist of One Direction — his Junior by 7. About lover Liam yet known not so much. Maya — the daughter of a famous Texas lawyer Thomas J. Henry and has Latin American roots. When she turned 15, the family threw a party to celebrate a quinceañera (Latin American coming-of-age), spending her $ 5 million.