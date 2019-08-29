Liberals will Fund the fight against University sexual violence (PHOTO)

Loading...

The liberal government has allocated $1.5 million to help colleges and universities combat sexual violence on their campuses.

Mariam Moncef, the Minister of women’s Affairs and gender equality, said that the amount is intended to solve this problem in institutions of higher and secondary special education for two years.

Earlier this year, Moncef encouraged the Advisory Committee to develop national standards for the involvement of the universities and colleges responsible when it comes to fighting gender-based violence.

Student groups welcomed the initiative but stated that the implementation of these commitments need to ensure their material and control.

On the initiative of the liberal government, forming the Federal budget in 2018, has allocated $ 5.5 million over five years, but “a strong person”.

The budget States that starting this year, the Federal government will consider the option of suspending the funding for those agencies that do not implement “the most advanced methods of dealing with sexual violence on campuses”.