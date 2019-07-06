Libya has arrested two Russians attempted interference in the elections (PHOTO)

Libya has arrested two citizens of Russia accused of trying to influence the upcoming presidential elections in the country. The names of those arrested are not given, reports “Interfax”.

According to Bloomberg, the Prosecutor’s office interim government of Libya in Tripoli said that the Russians tried to get a meeting with Saif al-Islam Gaddafi – son of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Information seized during the searches of the devices suggests that the arrested worked for a company that “engaged in interference in the elections in several African countries”, revealed to Bloomberg. Another suspect in the case, the citizen of Russia have already left Libya.

Publication “Project” argues that one of the detainees is a political analyst Maxim Shugaley, which, as previously reported, actively participated in the so-called “African campaign” waged by institutions, “the Kremlin chef” – St. Petersburg businessman Eugene Prigogine. Shugaley also worked at the election of the President of Madagascar in 2018.

The Russian foreign Ministry, as reported TASS, said he had not received official notification about the detention in Libya of the Russians, but the Department checks this information.

The head of the Fund for the protection of national values Alexander Malkevich said that the detainees – employees of his organization. “The Fund for the protection of national values reported on the detention of its employees by the government of Libya, including the well-known sociologist, head of field research group of the Foundation Maxim of Shugaley. The staff of the research group engaged exclusively in the carrying out of opinion polls, studying the Humanities, cultural and political situation in the country,” said Malkevich TASS.

At the end of 2018, Bloomberg reported that Saif Gaddafi has turned to Moscow for support of his candidacy in the upcoming elections in Libya. According to the Agency, he discussed it with the Deputy Minister of foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation and handed over his letter to Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin then confirm this information did not.

In Libya, we will remind, the situation of dual power: on the East in the city of Tobruk, seat of the Parliament, and in the West in Tripoli – the national consensus government, recognized by the UN. The Libyan government planned to hold elections in the country this year, but they have not yet taken place.