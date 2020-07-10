Libya has resumed oil exports — Korrespondent.net
National oil Corporation of Libya NOC resumed oil exports after a six-month break. This is stated in the message of NOC.
The first tanker will be shipped from the port of es-Cider. “Along with the loss of production of $6.5 billion that we, as a nation, suffered, NOC is facing huge additional costs for infrastructure repairs”, — underlined in the message.
The cost of repair of the pipeline network and surface equipment, as well as for repair of wells will be billions of Libyan dinars, according to estimates NOC.
Increasing production takes a lot of time due to significant damage to stores and infrastructure as a result of illegal blocking, introduced on January 17.
Earlier, the NOC reported that Libya will not be able to produce more than 650 thousand barrels per day in 2022, compared with 1.2 million in the early 2020 as a result of blocking of work of the oil industry.
The Libyan national army, led by General Khalifa the Haftarot in January 2020, blocked oil installations on the eve of international talks in Berlin on the normalization of the situation in Libya.
Recall that in early June, unknown armed persons entered the territory of the largest oil deposits of Libya’s Al-Sharara and demanded to immediately stop the production.
