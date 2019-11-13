Licked and pushed: Siamese cat saved the life of one-year-old toddler (video)
In a Latin American country of Colombia, which recently abolished visas for Ukrainians, was the occasion of the miraculous rescue one-year-old cat named Gatubela. About it told the British tabloid the Mirror.
It is reported that 27-year-old Diana Lorena Alvarez left year-old son Samuel in the crib and left on Affairs. As she did, the boy managed to get out of the crib. The woman decided to find out how he did it, and turned on the recording from the surveillance camera.
“It was then that I discovered that the cat had saved his life. If not for her, my son had rolled down the stairs,” — said the grateful mother.
As it turned out, in the absence of a mother crawling on the floor baby watched a Siamese cat named Gatubela that Alvarez was taken from a shelter. When he went to the door to the stairs, the animal grabbed the toddler front paws, holding him and forcing him to move back.
Later you can see them playing in the room — but the animal remains vigilant and continues to monitor the child.
As previously reported “FACTS” occurred in Vinnitsa striking case: a fire made from burning the house cat, and the cat saved the life of his master-the firefighter.
