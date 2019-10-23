Lied about terminal illness: a woman from Colorado, accused in the death of his daughter
41-year-old woman from Colorado, Kelly Renee Turner (also known by the name of Kelly Gant), collecting donations for the treatment of his daughter Olivia, was accused of the death of a child. This writes Meduza.
The jury on October 21 she was charged for 13 items. Among the charges — abuse of child theft and fraud with the state Medicaid program for the sum of 538 thousand dollars.
In the indictment it is alleged that Olivia died in August 2017 because of the actions of Turner, not because of the many diseases, which told the girl’s mother. While the exact cause of death is not yet established. Initially it was assumed that the girl died from an intestinal insufficiency.
Olivia began to heal after in 2013, she and her mother moved to Colorado from Texas, where they remained husband Turner. In 2015, the girl’s mother has launched a website on the crowdfunding platform GoFundMe page, where he collected more than 22 thousand dollars for medical assistance to her daughter. Among other things, the woman claimed that her child’s autism, hydrocephalus, and epileptic seizures. Turner also said that Olivia is diagnosed nasogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy — an incurable disease in which stop working all body systems.
Media wrote a lot about Olivia because of her “bucket wish list”: in particular, the girl wanted to ride in the car with the police and the fire service. Charitable organization Make-A-Wish Foundation spent 11 thousand dollars on a costume party for Olivia.
In July 2017, Olivia was hospitalized in a children’s hospital in Colorado. One of the doctors who treated the girl, argued that Turner wanted to refuse any medical care and full parenteral nutrition of the child, and also forbade to carry out resuscitation. The woman was given the opportunity to take the child home and provide care outside the hospital.
A few weeks later after the girl was discharged from the hospital, she died. Several doctors said that Olivia was not an incurable disease. In 2018, the child’s body exhumed. According to the results of the autopsy were not found evidence of diseases or conditions, which, according to the mother, was observed in girls.
The investigation into Olivia’s death began after Turner in 2018 was brought to the hospital, his eldest daughter, who is now 11 years old. The mother told doctors that her daughter “bone pain” and cancer, but this diagnosis was not confirmed.
In his testimony in 2018, Turner denied that he provided false information about the health of their children. In a conversation with investigators, she said, in particular, that knows about delegated Munchausen’s syndrome, but stated that it is not applicable. In the future, Turner admitted that he had invented the disease in the eldest daughter, but not Olivia.