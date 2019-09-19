Lies can make a person dangerous diseases
Himself does not lie, the knowledge of a lie told will affect human health. The scientists said that lie not only spoils the reputation, but also leads to the development of physical illness.
Experts from University College London conducted a study examining the impact of lying on human body. They found that in a situation when one person lies to another, the negative changes occur at all — and one who tells a deliberate lie, and the one who listens.
According to the researchers at the person who knowingly goes to the deception in the brain aktiviziruyutsya a separate area, the so-called “bug detector”, which in turn stimulates the amygdala, which is responsible for generating fear. As a result, the body increases the level of stress, anxiety, begins to increase the pressure. The same process occurs in humans who listen to lies.
Thus, the nervous system liars is forced to transfer high loads, and this can lead to the emergence of diseases as consequences of this process.
“Frequent lies can also lead to serious diseases. Scientific work has shown that deception often associated with cancer, obesity, depression and dependency,” stated the scientists.