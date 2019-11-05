Life after death: how a Russian immigrant found and lost a loved one in a foreign country
Anna Medvedeva, a Russian teacher, met his love in US. She met a successful microbiologist Alex. Six months later they were married and they had a son Daniel. He has developed vaccines against HIV and malaria, but he was powerless against an incurable disease.
If 3 years ago I was told that would happen to me, I wouldn’t believe it… my name is Anya, I was born and raised in the small town of Stavropol in southern Russia. In the US, I moved in 2008. I was doing volunteer work in a law firm, which also works with Russian-speaking people. Shortly thereafter, she started teaching Russian language.
They say love comes at the threshold itself, but in my case what happened. One day Alex just came to my house. This is the background: I’ve been searching for ads campaigns and suddenly there was an announcement in a Russian-speaking group is that the guys going this weekend in such a campaign as I wanted. Without hesitation, I signed up to. It turned out, Alex was also recorded. We agreed that he is taking me and my friend — turns out we live nearby. He drove us in his car we drove to the meeting place with the rest of the guys.
It was in the summer of 2016. This summer was very eventful campaigns that are associated with a very warm spiritual conversations, emotions. As soon as we know eachother in this campaign, I saw that it is a wonderful, caring, sensitive person and over time I’ve grown to have reciprocal feelings for him.
(Anna asked the questions and Alex recorded his answers on audio)
Anna: What’s your main feature?
Alex: Kindness, I guess.
This thought is striking and sobering: the man who may with a 50-pound backpack to go to the mountain 3 days, maybe do push-UPS, run, catch up, and only after 9 months, he needed help just to stand up.
Anna: What’s your state of mind at the moment?
Alex: Waiting for the answers to the questions.
Anna: What matters?
Alex: at least that happens to me…
When cancer was confirmed, for us it was not a big surprise. But Alesha was one of the rarest types of cancer. The doctors could not guess and tell us with some certainty what will be the result of treatment.
Anna: What’s your idea of happiness? What is happiness to you?
Alex: listen to the unevenness Danilka night sideways.
Anna: And unhappiness?
Alex: the Death of loved ones.
Less than three years we knew each other before his death. Alex worked at the FDA laboratory, which is engaged in the development of vaccines against HIV — it was their main task. In parallel they were working on vaccines against malaria. The work he adored. He said: “I’d worked there all his life.” Besides the fact that he loved working as a scientist in the lab, he also saw the beauty in things that any other microbiologist would see.
Alesha’s new interest in photography, and when he began a new stage in life, he decided to make a gift and buy a camera. Often he walked through the night to Washington, made some shots. It was interesting to play with light, shapes. When I look at the pictures, I have a feeling why I was in the same place, but I don’t see things this way, I can still see it in the photo? It gives an understanding of how people differently saw the world.
Anna: What do you value in your friends?
Alex: Selflessness, kindness, and generosity.
He was never afraid to seem too caring, to give more, to care about people. Even when he was sick and one of my friends had an accident, he first asked if she was okay, offered to come and help. He was a man never afraid to give more good, heart, love, money. In the hospital he loved to entertain the staff with candy. When he stopped by the nurses or doctors asked if they wanted candy. Everyone began to joke that he’s like candyman.
Many nurses said that he is no ordinary patient. One said she really worked hard to leave work at work, not to think about work, coming home. And it was quite good, until she met Alex, so he touched it. The other nurses just cried in the house and said that usually they don’t cry. My gratitude to them is endless. It is the people of God.
It so happened that I got to know Lesha’s one family during the illness — it was the hardest period of our lives when we needed help. Lesini parents came for Christmas, but Natasha, Leshina mother, and did not leave until may. She was with us and helped in everything. Of course, we couldn’t have done it without her.
The irony of fate that I met Lechenie cousins after his death. Why do family members get acquainted after the death of the man who binds us? Why is this happening? We talked so much at this time, but along with the pain of losing someone close yet there was a feeling of support and unity.
“When we met, we had a small age difference, — says Natalya Medvedev. — Why was that? Because I realized how I lost my son and how I had pulled the part of the soul. And the difference was just 10 years old.”
“I am very proud of them in many ways, — said Vladimir Medvedev. I’m very proud of them that he was a leader among our children, what he has achieved in his work, in scientific research. Was very proud and happy that finally he had a son, whom he loved”.
Anna: What’s your favorite hero?
Alex: I guess dad is my biggest hero.
Alex were really supportive when I was ill my mother. My sister and her family in the same place in Virginia beach for the ceremony, dispelling the dust of my mother — it was her wish, she didn’t want to be tied to place. She wanted wherever there was water, and she was. For me it is still this way. At the ceremony, Alex was with me and made beautiful pictures. Now I look at them and I am very sorry that there are no Alesha. It is very significant that we gather to mom to hold, I really did not pay attention at that moment. Now, when I look at these pictures, I realize that it is not on any…
Anna: What was your happiest moment to date?
Alex: When you to Make home from the hospital arrived.
I can not even imagine where would I be without my friends. They are constantly in touch if I need any help, they always ask what I need, if I can find one, they organize that someone was always with me every night, or if you need help, to Make to sit. And when we are far away from family, our friends become our family.
Anna: when you stand before God, what will you tell him?
Alex: Thank you for the opportunity to live life, no matter how short or long it may be.
When a person becomes, there are things that you never thought. For example, what will happen to my Facebook or email address after me. Alex had been sverhorganizovannym, have tried to make this process as easy as possible. He showed me all the important websites and passwords that were already saved on his computer. Every time you close a website as if one thread breaks.
Anna reads son Daniel’s notebook, in which Alex had prepared for him a letter in English.
“Daniel, I’m your daddy. But I’m sure you already know that. I hope. The only thing I want to say to you and what is really important is that I love you. Very, very much. And that’s all that really matters. And this is something that will never change, no matter what happens in our lives.
I have so many thoughts in my head now. There’s so much I want to tell. So much of what I want to teach you about life. It is very difficult to concentrate. I will try to understand and take notes in case I can’t tell you myself. Honestly, that’s what scares me the most. Perhaps this is the only thing that scares me now. And if that happens, I want you to know that I love you more than anything”.
When I look at Danil, very often I get the idea that this child, my son has no father. And it would be great if Alex was with us. And this “if” is very interesting. Because if you think about how it would be wonderful if Alex was alive, Yes. But there is another version of the story: if Dan was not born until his death.
Anna: What would you consider most important?
Alex: it is Important that you have to Make everything was good…