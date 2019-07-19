Life “Before and after”: “Neangely” sang about the suffering in new song (video)
Popular female Duo “Neangely”, where the soloist Fame sympathize with fans in connection with the recent divorce, has again forced to speak about itself. The group presented a lyrical, sensual song “Before and after”.
This emotional song, which is sung about the fact that any gap or the ending is just a new start, the beginning of another page of your life.
“Everyone has their own BEFORE and AFTER. TO is energy, strength and desire to realize and idealize, and then there’s always the story that we create and which creates us. My AFTER was the meaning of my life that didn’t exist BEFORE! AFTER my gave me absolute love, and the ability to hear the magic word “Mama”! TO my gave me hope, strength and opportunity to fulfill its purpose”, says about their experiences Thank Kaminska.
“When one door closes, you will definitely discover other. Only time will tell that you were going in the right direction”, — said Vika Smouha.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter