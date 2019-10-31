Life begins: Thank Kaminska after divorce conquers Instagram hot photo
Popular Ukrainian singer, participant of the group “Neangely” Glory Kaminska, who recently went through a divorce with her husband, renowned plastic surgeon Edgar Kaminsky, enjoy a new life. On his page on Instagram, followed by more than 650 thousand people, she published a very candid photo.
In particular, the singer posted a picture in a white bodysuit and athletic shoes. It should be noted that Kaminska looks very sexy.
“35 life is just beginning”, — she wrote.
In the comments users have once again asked her about how real her Breasts or artificial, to which the singer jokingly replied, “she is.” .
As you know, Thank first got married in the summer of 2012. Her choice was a Kiev businessman Eugene. A year later the couple divorced. Already in the summer of 2014 Glory married a plastic surgeon Edgar Kaminsky, at the end of the year the couple had a son Leonard, and a year later the singer gave birth to daughter Laura. This summer they divorced.
Note that her colleague on the stage of the Victoria group “Neangely” does not lag behind the friends and also posting candid shots.
