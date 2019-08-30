Life for stealing $50: in Alabama, the man received an unexpected prison sentence
Alabama 58-year-old man released after 36 years in prison. He was sentenced in 1984 to life imprisonment for the robbery, the spoils of which were 50 dollars and 75 cents.
The Alvin Kennard was 22 years old when the court sentenced him to life in prison. It was required by the law of Alabama at that time. The fact that Kennard was convicted of three felonies, however, were of a nonviolent nature. For the fourth offense, the law was then intended a life sentence.
A local judge David carpenter accidentally drew attention to the case of Kennard, said Hey-bi-si, the lawyer men Karl Crowder. The judge thought it quite strange that the man is serving a life sentence for stealing $ 50. Carpenter was not obliged to pursue the case, said the lawyer.
According to assistant district attorney bill North, his role in the liberation of Kennard played his good behavior in prison — the court as a result has reduced his sentence to time already served.
The man, before he was sent to prison for the rest of life, I have had problems with the law. In 1979, the 18-year-old Kennard pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary. For this he received three years probation.
And in 1984 Kennard, armed with a knife robbed a bakery, and in force at the time in Alabama the law left the court no choice but to sentence him to life imprisonment.
According to the laws in force in the state today, in a similar situation he could face a term of 10 years to 21 years.
Another 250 people
Attorney Kennard notes that the changes made since the legislation did not anticipate the automatic review of sentences. According to her, in the prisons of Alabama are about 250 people are sentenced in the same way, and most of them are even lawyers who could work on changing the sentences.
Carla Crowder said Hey-bi-si, that were involved in this case at the request of judge carpenter. At the court session on Wednesday, which addressed the question of the release of Kennard, was attended by about 10 of his friends and relatives. While in prison, the man has not lost ties with loved ones — it is regularly visited, and he has somewhere to live after release.
Kennard needs to be released within a few days. On the outside, he is going to work as a carpenter.
