Life in constant fear that any wrong move could decapitate the 33-year-old woman
In Britain, a resident of the city of Worcester Rachel Pighills suffers from a rare disorder called “Atlanto axial instability”, which is accompanied by excessive movement between the first and second vertebra in the neck. This writes the Mirror.
Because of his disease 33-year-old woman with a partial dislocation of the spine whenever she turns her head to the left. And this increases the risk of paralysis. Poor English woman has to wear a special fixing collar for the neck, to prevent injuries, which can in fact decapitate, killing in seconds.
The woman is sleeping very badly, because it is accompanied by fears about what might happen in a dream with an awkward twist of the torso or neck. At the same time until August 2017, she felt quite normal, and all this trouble started after taking the medicines away from excess activity of the immune system.
The woman began to be sudden vomiting, which her three times was hospitalized, has not been diagnosed with Atlanto axial instability (Addison’s disease) is a rare disease of the adrenal glands, in which they no longer produce the hormones cortisol and aldosterone in sufficient quantity. She was prescribed a steroid treatment, but the situation only became worse. The last straw was an accident when Rachel hit her head on the fan.
“I took a lot of steroids, but continued to lose weight. Because of the adrenaline I even shook hands, but I was still exhausted and at any moment could just go to sleep, “she says.
In may 2019 the scan determined that her brain down to the base of the skull. Now any careless movement can result in internal decapitation — a complete separation of the skull from the spine. Because of this, the mother from Worcester, England, have to wear a neck brace and suffering constant migraines, dizziness and fatigue.
Only three surgeons in the world expressed willingness to conduct complex surgery on the spine, but it costs more than $ 150 thousand, and now the woman collects the funds. It is expected that the operation will take place in Spain. Rachel herself has complained that lives in constant fear of paralysis or death, and now she can not do in life, and her only leisure — walks, and lying on the sofa in one safe position.
