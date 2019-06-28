Life in the village: the health benefits
Foreign scientists have conducted a study which showed that rural residents are less exposed to the risk of development of Alzheimer’s disease. According to experts, is associated with a greater communion with nature.
Using medical records of more than 260,000 adults aged 45 years and over from New South Wales, the scientists found that those individuals who live in regional or remote areas of the state, the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease by 6% — 19% lower compared to urban residents.
“We have identified the signs of Alzheimer’s disease using group of medicines called cholinesterase inhibitors and memantine. They are appointed after someone gets a minimum score of evaluation of the mental state in accordance with the disease with subsequent confirmation of diagnosis by a specialist.
Some previous research has shown that people living in rural areas face a higher risk of developing the disease, but our results say otherwise,” said the scientists.
Experts believe that the cause of common form of dementia serve air pollution in densely populated cities, the impact of noise. It is fraught with the accumulation of large amounts of beta-amyloid peptide with the formation of plaques that cause inflammation that destroys neurons, leading to death of brain cells in accordance with Alzheimer’s disease. On the background of the above, scientists are often advised to spend time in nature, increase physical activity to minimize the risk of probability of occurrence of the disease.